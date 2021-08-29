Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlan, IA

Live events on the horizon in Harlan

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harlan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SFVyM_0bgSjA2X00

Nishnabotna Geology & Archaeology - Paddling Program

Hancock, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock, IA 51536

Join Dustin Clayton for a canoeing trip to learn about fossils, bones, rocks, and more that can be found along the river.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uW3yq_0bgSjA2X00

Farm Machinery, Antique Tractors, Primitive Auction

Audubon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Shirley And The Late Sam Grabill, Owners Keith And The Late Marilyn Grabill, Owners Sunday, August 29, 2021 • 10:00 A.M. SALE LOCATION: 1024 180th St., Audubon, IA (Actual auction location will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNA5t_0bgSjA2X00

Girls Night Out The Show at East of Omaha (Griswold, IA)

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Griswold! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7:30pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1Q62_0bgSjA2X00

2021 Myrtue Medical Center Blood Analysis Screening -Elk Horn

Elk Horn, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:45 AM

Address: 4022 Main St, Elk Horn, IA

Tuesday, August 31, 7 - 8:45 am, Elk Horn Clinic, Elk Horn. Schedule an appointment by calling 712-755-4288 from 8 am - 4 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQktP_0bgSjA2X00

MASSEY-HARRIS 55 Upcoming Auctions In Iowa

Walnut, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 135 Rd M47, Walnut, IA

1946 Massey-Harris 101 Junior (911.2-38 rear tires, NF, Missing a fender, Does not run) Updated: Tue, Aug 3, 2021 1:07 PM

Learn More

Comments / 0

Harlan News Watch

Harlan News Watch

Harlan, IA
27
Followers
234
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
City
Walnut, IA
Harlan, IA
Government
City
Griswold, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Audubon, IA
City
Hancock, IA
City
Elk Horn, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fossils#Elk Horn Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy