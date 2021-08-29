Live events on the horizon in Harlan
(HARLAN, IA) Harlan is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Harlan:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 42926 Mahogany Road, Hancock, IA 51536
Join Dustin Clayton for a canoeing trip to learn about fossils, bones, rocks, and more that can be found along the river.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Shirley And The Late Sam Grabill, Owners Keith And The Late Marilyn Grabill, Owners Sunday, August 29, 2021 • 10:00 A.M. SALE LOCATION: 1024 180th St., Audubon, IA (Actual auction location will be...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535
Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Griswold! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7:30pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:45 AM
Address: 4022 Main St, Elk Horn, IA
Tuesday, August 31, 7 - 8:45 am, Elk Horn Clinic, Elk Horn. Schedule an appointment by calling 712-755-4288 from 8 am - 4 pm.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 135 Rd M47, Walnut, IA
1946 Massey-Harris 101 Junior (911.2-38 rear tires, NF, Missing a fender, Does not run) Updated: Tue, Aug 3, 2021 1:07 PM
