Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flora, IL

Events on the Flora calendar

Posted by 
Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 5 days ago

(FLORA, IL) Flora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flora area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gs85_0bgSj9F300

Silver Sneakers Classes @ Freedom Fitness – Olney, IL

Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 407 S Whittle Ave, Olney, IL

Silver Sneakers Classes @ Freedom Fitness – Olney, IL Mondays & Wednesdays at 8:30 AM – 9:15 AM Silver Sneaker classes are there for you at Freedom Fitness on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OabHs_0bgSj9F300

Tracy Lawrence em Altamont a Effingham County Fair

Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2021 Effingham County Fair. Country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BvdUA_0bgSj9F300

Regaining Confidence Clinic

Salem, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3734 Cross Road, Salem, IL 62881

4 hour clinic for $125 to regain confidence with your horse

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itXhF_0bgSj9F300

Jasper County Board Meeting

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Open to the public! The Jasper County Board meets regularly on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. The committees meet on an as-needed basis to attend to county matters.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDMDl_0bgSj9F300

Fall Wreath Class

Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

At this event you will learn to make your own fall wreath. All materials are provided, along with lots of fun! Open to ages 15 & up. About this event In the first wreath class of the year we will...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
43
Followers
252
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Flora, IL
City
Salem, IL
City
Olney, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Lawrence
Person
Neal Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Live Events#Horse#Il Silver Sneakers#Il Mondays Wednesdays#Freedom Fitness#The Effingham County Fair#The Jasper County Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy