Events on the Flora calendar

(FLORA, IL) Flora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Flora area:

Silver Sneakers Classes @ Freedom Fitness – Olney, IL Olney, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 407 S Whittle Ave, Olney, IL

Silver Sneakers Classes @ Freedom Fitness – Olney, IL Mondays & Wednesdays at 8:30 AM – 9:15 AM Silver Sneaker classes are there for you at Freedom Fitness on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to...

Tracy Lawrence em Altamont a Effingham County Fair Altamont, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2021 Effingham County Fair. Country music legends Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy are coming to the fair this year...

Regaining Confidence Clinic Salem, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3734 Cross Road, Salem, IL 62881

4 hour clinic for $125 to regain confidence with your horse

Jasper County Board Meeting Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Open to the public! The Jasper County Board meets regularly on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 7:00 pm. The committees meet on an as-needed basis to attend to county matters.

Fall Wreath Class Newton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

At this event you will learn to make your own fall wreath. All materials are provided, along with lots of fun! Open to ages 15 & up. About this event In the first wreath class of the year we will...