Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Licking, MO

Live events coming up in Licking

Posted by 
Licking Daily
Licking Daily
 5 days ago

(LICKING, MO) Live events are coming to Licking.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Mg9F_0bgSj8MK00

Groovin at the Grove

Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 36225 Big Rock Candy Mountain Drive, Jadwin, MO 65501

Weekend retreat with Live Music, Ecstatic Dancing, Yoga, Current River Float trips or Ozark Hiking. Did I mention superbly prepared eats?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yT9A1_0bgSj8MK00

Visitation

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 S Grand Ave, Houston, MO

Here is Ina Josephine Miller’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwNG0_0bgSj8MK00

Back-to-School Sunday

Waynesville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 301 State Hwy T, Waynesville, MO

Join us on August 29th in worship for Back-to-School Sunday! We'll pray over students and staff members as they begin a new school year. Students are invited to bring backpacks and school staff...

Learn More

Ina Josephine Miller

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 224 S Grand Ave, Houston, MO

Here is Ina Josephine Miller’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Learn More

Lisee's Paint Party

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Drive, Bucyrus, MO 65444

Please come and join me as I guide you to create a Campfire masterpiece.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Licking Daily

Licking Daily

Licking, MO
55
Followers
254
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Licking Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Licking, MO
City
Bucyrus, MO
Licking, MO
Obituaries
Licking, MO
Government
City
Waynesville, MO
Houston, MO
Government
City
Houston, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Houston, MO
Obituaries
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Rock Candy#Live Music#Digital#Mo Join Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy