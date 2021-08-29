Live events coming up in Licking

(LICKING, MO) Live events are coming to Licking.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Licking:

Groovin at the Grove Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 36225 Big Rock Candy Mountain Drive, Jadwin, MO 65501

Weekend retreat with Live Music, Ecstatic Dancing, Yoga, Current River Float trips or Ozark Hiking. Did I mention superbly prepared eats?

Visitation Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 S Grand Ave, Houston, MO

Here is Ina Josephine Miller’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Back-to-School Sunday Waynesville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 301 State Hwy T, Waynesville, MO

Join us on August 29th in worship for Back-to-School Sunday! We'll pray over students and staff members as they begin a new school year. Students are invited to bring backpacks and school staff...

Ina Josephine Miller Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 224 S Grand Ave, Houston, MO

Lisee's Paint Party Bucyrus, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Drive, Bucyrus, MO 65444

Please come and join me as I guide you to create a Campfire masterpiece.