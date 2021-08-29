Cancel
Morris, MN

Live events on the horizon in Morris

Morris Post
Morris Post
 5 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) Live events are coming to Morris.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Morris area:

Pope County Farmers Market

Glenwood, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 809 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8:30AM - 11:30AM June 15 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pm Location: Parking Lot, South of

Namaste in the Vineyard Yoga Class

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 6693 County Road 34 Northwest, Alexandria, MN 56308

Sunday Yoga in the Vineyard with a Glass of Wine or Beer Following the Class!

Intro to Group Fitness Small Group

Morris, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 719 Atlantic Ave, Morris, MN

A 4 week, 2x a week small group that is meant for anybody looking to start group fitness classes! This small group will expose you to a variety of class styles, instructors and teach you all you...

Alexandria, MN Concealed Carry Class

Alexandria, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 50th Avenue West, Alexandria, MN 56308

This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.

Rock Prairie 150th Anniversary Celebration

Elbow Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us as we celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Rock Prairie Lutheran Church. The theme for the day is, "Great is Thy Faithfulness". Events scheduled for the day: 11:00 am- Worship 12:30 pm...

