Live events on the horizon in Morris
(MORRIS, MN) Live events are coming to Morris.
These events are coming up in the Morris area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 809 S Lake Shore Dr, Glenwood, MN
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 12 - October 30, 2021Saturday, 8:30AM - 11:30AM June 15 - August 31, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pm Location: Parking Lot, South of
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 6693 County Road 34 Northwest, Alexandria, MN 56308
Sunday Yoga in the Vineyard with a Glass of Wine or Beer Following the Class!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 719 Atlantic Ave, Morris, MN
A 4 week, 2x a week small group that is meant for anybody looking to start group fitness classes! This small group will expose you to a variety of class styles, instructors and teach you all you...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 310 50th Avenue West, Alexandria, MN 56308
This concealed carry class fulfills all training requirements for a Minnesota Permit to Carry.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Join us as we celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Rock Prairie Lutheran Church. The theme for the day is, "Great is Thy Faithfulness". Events scheduled for the day: 11:00 am- Worship 12:30 pm...
