Osceola, IA

Events on the Osceola calendar

Osceola Post
Osceola Post
(OSCEOLA, IA) Osceola has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Osceola:

Draft horse driving clinic

New Virginia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 608 East St, New Virginia, IA

Draft horse driving clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Draft horse driving clinic, join Facebook today.

Murder In Manhattan- Murder Mystery

Indianola, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 West Ashland Avenue, Indianola, IA 50125

Sign up today for this fun, interactive Murder Mystery! What a perfect afternoon to attend- HALLOWEEN!

Lobster Boil at The Clubhouse

Ellston, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3186 Big Bend Road, Ellston, IA 50074

It's the end of the season and we are celebrating with a good old fashioned lobster boil. Tickets are limited so sign up now.

3rd Annual Shock Walk

Chariton, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 24550 U.S. 34, Chariton, IA 50049

Join Lucas County Health Center for our upcoming "Shock Walk" 5K Run/Walk. Proceeds from this event will be used to purchase batteries and p

Healthy and Homemade

Chariton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 48293 Hy Vee Rd, Chariton, IA

It is possible to save time and money and still prepare foods at home that are healthy and tasty. Whether you cook for one or for a few, you will learn and practice strategies for using time...

With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

