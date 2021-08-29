Cancel
Disputanta, VA

Live events on the horizon in Disputanta

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 5 days ago

(DISPUTANTA, VA) Disputanta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Disputanta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPpdf_0bgSj5i900

A Quaint Vintage Market

Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Address: 5503 Ruffin Road, Prince George, VA 23875

Shop till you drop at The Barns of Kanak located in Prince George with over 100 local vendors. Furniture, decor, gifts, food and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNcfx_0bgSj5i900

The Great Appomattox River Raft Race and Festival 2021

Prince George, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1604 Fine Street, Prince George, VA 23875

The Great Appomattox River Raft Race and Festival 2021 To Benefit Homeless Pets in Our Area!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hFIi_0bgSj5i900

H.O.W.L Presents MEAN (Main Events All Night)

Petersburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Action Packed Night of Main Event Caliber Battles! Headlined By Lu Castro vs Gwitty and Ryda Vs A.Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11djAW_0bgSj5i900

The Ladies of Lace Society Party

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 2793-G S. Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

The Ladies of Lace Society Holiday Party This event will introduce the society and recruit new members

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyJjk_0bgSj5i900

The Dirty Runaways at Ragin’ Cajun!!!

Petersburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Dirty Runaways are playing Ragin’ Cajun in Old Town Petersburg!! Joey has another gig so we’ve got Paul Knapp, a long time honorary Runaway, on guitar, and Kevin Finklea, an OG Runaway, on...

