Rockport calendar: Events coming up
(ROCKPORT, MA) Live events are coming to Rockport.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rockport:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Cape Ann Artisans Announce Summer Mini-Tour August 14th Join us on Mass Tax Free Weekend A select group of Cape Ann Artisans will participate in a special summer Mini-Tour and open their studios...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 11 Pirates Ln, Gloucester, MA
A solo show of works by NSAA Artist Member Carmela Martin. Presented in the Hallway Gallery. Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 10AM-5PM and Sunday noon-4PM. “My art is a response to the beauty and...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 11 Pirates Ln, Gloucester, MA
All NSAA members are invited to the 2021 Annual Meeting via Zoom Sunday, August 29th | Login 5:15pm | Meeting 5:30pm All Board of Trustee and Committee Chair reports are available online. Artist...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 6 Wonson St, Gloucester, MA
Our pets and nature got us through the last year. Now, the Rocky Neck Art Colony wants to honor feathered, finned and furred friends with a special exhibition titled Wild Things: Animals Real and...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 49 Middle St, Gloucester, MA
The Nurse Project by artist Vanessa Michalak is on display at The Sargent House Museum. The exhibition features ten large-scale images, five at a time, in the consecutive three-week exhibits...
