Live events on the horizon in Fort Plain

(FORT PLAIN, NY) Fort Plain is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Plain:

Canajoharie Farmers Market Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 16 - October 2021 Sundays, 11:00am - 2:00pm Location:24 Church Street

Fritz Vogt Drawings: A Sense of Place Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

Exhibition of Fritz Vogt drawings from the late 1800s of local and regional farms, homes and businesses.

3pm Coliseum Mass — Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine Fultonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 136 Shrine Rd #2, Fultonville, NY

Hops Harvest Sharon Springs, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 187 Main St, Sharon Springs, NY

Join us as we visit Alta Vista Hops Farm to learn how our neighbors grow, harvest, and sell hops to breweries all across NY State. You will be able to take some hops home with you and learn how...

True to Form: Lalique Glass, Small Sculpture, and Garden Statuary from the Arkell Museum Collection Canajoharie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2 Erie Blvd, Canajoharie, NY

May 28, 2021 through December 30, 2021 From around 1890 to 1930, fountain and garden statuary flourished in the United States, providing important new design and marketing opportunities for...