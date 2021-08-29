Cancel
Kingfisher, OK

Kingfisher calendar: What's coming up

Kingfisher Post
Kingfisher Post
 5 days ago

(KINGFISHER, OK) Kingfisher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingfisher area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebhz8_0bgSj23y00

OKC #NoPlaceLeft 4 Fields Intensive Training

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 5700 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Intensive training in evangelism that leads to multiplicational disciple making and church planting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgHy2_0bgSj23y00

Oklahoma Healthcare Exchange is your statewide resource for Medicaid, Medic

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5909 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK 73132

Oklahoma Healthcare Exchange is your statewide resource for Medicaid, Medicare, and health insurance coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpQut_0bgSj23y00

Open House: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at 52 Cypress St Nw

Piedmont, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 972339 in Windmill Park starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NkSq_0bgSj23y00

Yukon Support Group

Yukon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 601 Maple Ave, Yukon, OK

DBSA’s Yukon support group meets every Tuesday at 7:00pm at First Christian Church, 601 Maple St. Come out and join us! Have questions? Call Renee at 405-209-7477 or Cheryl at 405-354-5650.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HD4q1_0bgSj23y00

8/31 Wendy Adams Auction

Okeene, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. is having 8/31 Wendy Adams Auction in Okeene OK on Aug 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher Post

Kingfisher, OK
With Kingfisher Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

