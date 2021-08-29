Kingfisher calendar: What's coming up

(KINGFISHER, OK) Kingfisher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingfisher area:

OKC #NoPlaceLeft 4 Fields Intensive Training Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 5700 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Intensive training in evangelism that leads to multiplicational disciple making and church planting.

Oklahoma Healthcare Exchange is your statewide resource for Medicaid, Medic Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 5909 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK 73132

Oklahoma Healthcare Exchange is your statewide resource for Medicaid, Medicare, and health insurance coverage.

Open House: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at 52 Cypress St Nw Piedmont, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 972339 in Windmill Park starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM EDT.

Yukon Support Group Yukon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 601 Maple Ave, Yukon, OK

DBSA’s Yukon support group meets every Tuesday at 7:00pm at First Christian Church, 601 Maple St. Come out and join us! Have questions? Call Renee at 405-209-7477 or Cheryl at 405-354-5650.

8/31 Wendy Adams Auction Okeene, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Lippard Auctioneers, Inc. is having 8/31 Wendy Adams Auction in Okeene OK on Aug 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.