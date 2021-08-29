Live events Fairfield — what’s coming up

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter Spay-ghetti Dinner & Auction Groesbeck, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 106 East Navasota Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter is hosting our annual Spay-ghetti Dinner & Silent Auction, Saturday, September 25, 2021.

VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION DINNER — Northside Baptist Church Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 N Beaton St, Corsicana, TX

ALL MINISTRY VOLUNTEERS (teachers, extended care, ushers, greeters, all church ministries, etc.) are invited to join us on Sunday, August 29 at 5:30 pm for a time of fun, fellowship, and food as...

1st Annual Henderson County Republican Party Banquet - Postponed Athens, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 Park Dr, Athens, TX 75751

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, we have been forced to postpone our event once again. The Henderson County Republican Party first ever (Formerly Spring) Banquet will be rescheduled. Ignore the date information above. No date is currently set. Please stay tuned to this page for more details. If you have already purchased tickets, you may keep your tickets for the rescheduled event. If you wish to get a refund on tickets, please email hcrpspringbanquet@gmail.com.There will be a VIP Rece

Worship Palestine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 3400 US-79, Palestine, TX

Join us for contemporary worship and a message from the Bible.

In Gods Garden Pt. 2 Corsicana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

In Gods Garden Pt. 2 at 118 N Beaton St, 118 North Beaton Street, Corsicana, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm