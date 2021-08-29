Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brady, TX

Brady calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Brady Updates
Brady Updates
 5 days ago

(BRADY, TX) Brady has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4ecB_0bgSizir00

DSLR Photography Workshop

San Saba, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 215 East Wallace Street, San Saba, TX 76877

A workshop to help you get the best photos using your DSLR. Tips and tricks on lenses, lighting, posing and editing. Q&A session too.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFTx6_0bgSizir00

JLT Joey Lee Tharp Memorial Scholarship Benefit

Richland Springs, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871

Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26a18f_0bgSizir00

Genussvolle Weinwanderung mit Weinprobe in der Pfalz

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Sie sind gerne in der Natur unterwegs und wollten schon immer mehr über den Anbau von Wein erfahren?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K04Kl_0bgSizir00

Single-Wanderung Eschbach | Drei Burgen Tour (40+)

Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Weinstraße 64, „Haus am Schlossberg“, 76831 Eschbach

Die 16 km lange Rundwanderung beginnt in Eschbach vor dem „Haus am Schlossberg“. Bereits nach wenigen Minuten durch den Ort erreichen wir...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wJO4_0bgSizir00

Snake Eyes — Odeon Theater

Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧ Adventure/Action ‧ 2h 1m An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes loner Snake Eyes but when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Brady Updates

Brady Updates

Brady, TX
39
Followers
233
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brady Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Brady, TX
City
Richland Springs, TX
City
San Saba, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dslr#Q A#Bbq#Southern Rustics#76831#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy