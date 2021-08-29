Brady calendar: Coming events

(BRADY, TX) Brady has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brady:

DSLR Photography Workshop San Saba, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 215 East Wallace Street, San Saba, TX 76877

A workshop to help you get the best photos using your DSLR. Tips and tricks on lenses, lighting, posing and editing. Q&A session too.

JLT Joey Lee Tharp Memorial Scholarship Benefit Richland Springs, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 604 U.S. 190, Richland Springs, TX 76871

Goat roping, BBQ and live auction, music by Southern Rustics, local acoustics, Whiskey Smile, Matt Castillo, Cody Hibbard and Randall King

Genussvolle Weinwanderung mit Weinprobe in der Pfalz Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Hauptstraße 86, 76831 Göcklingen

Sie sind gerne in der Natur unterwegs und wollten schon immer mehr über den Anbau von Wein erfahren?

Single-Wanderung Eschbach | Drei Burgen Tour (40+) Castell, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: Weinstraße 64, „Haus am Schlossberg“, 76831 Eschbach

Die 16 km lange Rundwanderung beginnt in Eschbach vor dem „Haus am Schlossberg“. Bereits nach wenigen Minuten durch den Ort erreichen wir...

Snake Eyes — Odeon Theater Mason, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 122 Moody St, Mason, TX

PG-13 ‧ Adventure/Action ‧ 2h 1m An ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage welcomes loner Snake Eyes but when secrets from Snake Eyes' past are revealed, his honor and allegiance get tested.