Algona calendar: Coming events

(ALGONA, IA) Algona is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Algona:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 701 South Cedar Avenue, Graettinger, IA 51342

Birdies Burgers & Brews proudly presents Comedy Night Live! Starring JER-DOG and JAMESON COX! Get your tickets now!

Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) 2021 Titonka, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 8, Jalan Dutamas 2, Kompleks Kerajaan, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur 50480

17th MIHAS TO SPUR INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FOR THE GLOBAL HALAL ECONOMY

Live Off-Site Land Auction in Pocahontas County, IA Pocahontas, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 NE 1st St, Pocahontas, IA

Upcoming Live Off-Site Land Auction 40+/- Acres Pocahontas County, IA August 31th, 2021 at 1:00pm Pocahontas Expo Center in Pocahontas, IA https://bit.ly/40pocahontas High Point Land Company is...

JUNGLE CRUISE (PG13) Garner, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 495 State St, Garner, IA

Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal ...

Monarch Tagging Forest City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 34496 110th Ave, Forest City, IA

The Monarch butterfly’s annual migration to Mexico is an amazing journey! So, come help scientists learn more about it by helping to tag some Monarch butterflies! You can bring along your own...