Wautoma events coming soon

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wautoma:

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - King King, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), King, WI 54946

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

725- Estate Auction in Wautoma. Wautoma, Wisconsin WI Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: N2494 Yoder Lane, Wautoma, WI

Living estate of Bob Delaura antiques amunition collectables and household

Carnival Weekend Wild Rose, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: W5449 Archer Ln, Wild Rose, WI

Carnival Weekend Hosted By Evergreen Campsites and Resort. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Wild Rose., Join us for Carnival Weekend!

Paint Your Pet Night Princeton, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 424 W Water St, Princeton, WI

This event was originally going to happen in June, but due to a family emergency, we had to reschedule it. Thank you to everyone for your patience! In conjunction with the 175th Anniversary...

Montello After Dark Fall Wine Walk 2021 Montello, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: W Montello St, Montello, WI 53949

Fall. Friends. Wine. Gather your friends and join us for a night of fun, laughter and WINE! Sponsored by Montello Area Chamber of Commerce