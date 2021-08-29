Cancel
Newport, VT

Newport calendar: What's coming up

Newport Today
Newport Today
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Newport is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Newport area:

Jay Peak Wedding Show

North Troy, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 830 Jay Peak Rd, Jay, VT 05859

The #1 Wedding Planning Event is coming soon! Let us help you rid the stress & make planning your wedding a piece of cake!

Family Fun Day

Richford, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Hot Dog Lunch, Carnival Food & Games, Bouncey Houses, Activities, and more. On Davis Park in Richford. Come and Join in the Food and Fun. All Are Welcome!

David Stromeyer: Walk the Meadows with the Artist

Enosburg Falls, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450

David Stromeyer discusses his newest sculptures and introduces a special project celebrating his 50 years of making art on the land.

Mala Making Ritual Retreat Day

Barton, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1429 Beach Hill Road, Glover, VT 05875

A full day ritual of rejuvenation and remembering. Reconnecting to our roots and creating our own custom knotted mala bead necklaces.

Open House for 201 Green Mountain Drive Jay VT 05859

Jay, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Easily search all homes for sale in Jay, VT. Save and favorite the listings you love, all with the Vermont experts at Maple Sweet Real Estate.

Newport Today

Newport Today

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

