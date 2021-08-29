Newport calendar: What's coming up
(NEWPORT, VT) Newport is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Newport area:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: 830 Jay Peak Rd, Jay, VT 05859
The #1 Wedding Planning Event is coming soon! Let us help you rid the stress & make planning your wedding a piece of cake!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Hot Dog Lunch, Carnival Food & Games, Bouncey Houses, Activities, and more. On Davis Park in Richford. Come and Join in the Food and Fun. All Are Welcome!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 4280 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
David Stromeyer discusses his newest sculptures and introduces a special project celebrating his 50 years of making art on the land.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Address: 1429 Beach Hill Road, Glover, VT 05875
A full day ritual of rejuvenation and remembering. Reconnecting to our roots and creating our own custom knotted mala bead necklaces.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
