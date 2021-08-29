Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Shasta, CA

Live events coming up in Mount Shasta

Posted by 
Mt Shasta Digest
Mt Shasta Digest
 5 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are coming to Mount Shasta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Shasta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqljv_0bgSivBx00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgaao_0bgSivBx00

The Community Garden CONNECTION

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA

Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToDEd_0bgSivBx00

UNITED Camp

Trinity Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Tannery Gulch Road, Trinity Center, CA 96091

Join us for a weekend to remember as we will enjoy fellowship, worship, nature, and great sermons!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBi2h_0bgSivBx00

Belcampo General Meat Camp: September 3-5

Gazelle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4720 Scarface Road, Gazelle, CA 96034

Welcome to Meat Camp! Experience the differences of regenerative, organic farming first-hand together with our team at Belcampo Farms.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfJQ8_0bgSivBx00

WIND FIELDS

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067

The JCA is proud to welcome Callahan's own WIND FIELDS! If you've never seen them before...get here! $15 ADV $20 AT THE DOOR

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mt Shasta Digest

Mt Shasta Digest

Mt Shasta, CA
11
Followers
90
Post
447
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Shasta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Mount Shasta, CA
Government
City
Dunsmuir, CA
Local
California Government
City
Trinity Center, CA
City
Callahan, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vegetables#Breathwork Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy