Live events coming up in Mount Shasta

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are coming to Mount Shasta.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Shasta:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067
Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA
Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Tannery Gulch Road, Trinity Center, CA 96091
Join us for a weekend to remember as we will enjoy fellowship, worship, nature, and great sermons!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 4720 Scarface Road, Gazelle, CA 96034
Welcome to Meat Camp! Experience the differences of regenerative, organic farming first-hand together with our team at Belcampo Farms.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 1124 Pine Grove Drive, Mt Shasta, CA 96067
The JCA is proud to welcome Callahan's own WIND FIELDS! If you've never seen them before...get here! $15 ADV $20 AT THE DOOR
