Coming soon: Watseka events

(WATSEKA, IL) Live events are lining up on the Watseka calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Watseka:

Couples (Bridal) Extravaganza Bradley, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 North Kinzie Avenue, Bradley, IL 60915

We have a Man's Cave for the Groom's to enjoy while the Brides look at dresses. VIP Cocktail 12-2 before Vendor hall opens.

Trigger Point Therapy — Kankakee Natural Foods Bradley, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1035 Mulligan Dr, Bradley, IL

What are Trigger Points? Points that cause pain in the muscles in seemingly unrelated body parts. This typically occurs after repetitive motion or stress-related muscle tension. This is different...

Train The Trainer (August 30-September 3) Bradley, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 185 E North St, Bradley, IL

The class prepares the student for the Train the Trainer program also referred to as an ‘in-house’ instructor/trainer. Participants will receive learn to deliver all of the components of the CITCA...

Catholic Heart Workcamp Presentation Fowler, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 607 N Washington Ave, Fowler, IN

Catholic Heart Workcamp Presentation is on Facebook. To connect with Catholic Heart Workcamp Presentation, join Facebook today.

Office Hours Kankakee, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2150 S US Highway 45/52, Suite A, Kankakee, IL

• No drop-ins please. Due to new health and safety guidelines, to enter the Playhouse all appointments need to be scheduled. * The Playhouse will look a bit different to accommodate social...