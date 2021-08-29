Live events Sidney — what’s coming up

(SIDNEY, MT) Sidney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sidney:

Back to School Barbecue @ Davidson Park Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Back to School BBQ! Join us for a free community barbecue at Davidson Park in Williston, ND! There will be music, food, fun, and a bike giveaway! This event is family friendly and is free to attend.

2021 Bakken Brew Fest Sidney, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W. Holly St., Sidney, MT 59270

Hosting over 20 breweries, 5 food trucks, live entertainment AND many more specialties, the Bakken Brew Fest brings the MonDak region a fun

School Pictures Grades Pre-school - 11th Fairview, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 713 Western Ave, Fairview, MT

Students in Grades Pre- School through 11th Grade will have their pictures taken. Forms will be sent home with your child.

Moose Silhouette Sip 'n Paint Alexander, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1102 Indiana Ave, Alexander, ND 58831

Gather at the Lewis and Clark Trail Museum to create this fun, rustic moose painting with Mary!

Coyote Country Strutters, ND Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3601 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Coyote Country Strutters, NDTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $95.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $25.00Silver Sponsor: $700.00Sponsor Table: $1300.00