Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, MT

Live events Sidney — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 5 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Sidney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sidney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvyGx_0bgSitQV00

Back to School Barbecue @ Davidson Park

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 11th St W & 9th Ave W, Williston, ND

Back to School BBQ! Join us for a free community barbecue at Davidson Park in Williston, ND! There will be music, food, fun, and a bike giveaway! This event is family friendly and is free to attend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8Vtj_0bgSitQV00

2021 Bakken Brew Fest

Sidney, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W. Holly St., Sidney, MT 59270

Hosting over 20 breweries, 5 food trucks, live entertainment AND many more specialties, the Bakken Brew Fest brings the MonDak region a fun

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNeTG_0bgSitQV00

School Pictures Grades Pre-school - 11th

Fairview, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 713 Western Ave, Fairview, MT

Students in Grades Pre- School through 11th Grade will have their pictures taken. Forms will be sent home with your child.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nou4x_0bgSitQV00

Moose Silhouette Sip 'n Paint

Alexander, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1102 Indiana Ave, Alexander, ND 58831

Gather at the Lewis and Clark Trail Museum to create this fun, rustic moose painting with Mary!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbXlh_0bgSitQV00

Coyote Country Strutters, ND

Williston, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3601 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND

Coyote Country Strutters, NDTickets:Single: $65.00Couple: $95.00Sponsor: $300.00Jake: $25.00Silver Sponsor: $700.00Sponsor Table: $1300.00

Learn More

Comments / 0

Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
23
Followers
251
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
City
Fairview, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Clark Trail Museum#Nd Coyote Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy