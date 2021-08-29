Cancel
Quitman, TX

Live events on the horizon in Quitman

Quitman Daily
 5 days ago

(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quitman:

End of Summer Sale

Lindale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

End of Summer Sale at Lindale, Texas, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 08:00 pm

Open House: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 17370 Fm 1253

Lindale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 10139405 in Lindale starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT.

Lake Hawkins Dive Against Debris

Hawkins, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 156 County Road 3455, Hawkins, TX 75765

Under water trash cleanup of the swim area and surrounding lake- sponsored by Diver’s Depot benefitting Project Aware

Library Open

Hawkins, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3219 FM2869, Hawkins, TX

Christian Lending Library The church library is a volunteer run ministry of Holly Brook Baptist Church. Great care is taken to provide users with quality media to assist them in their daily lives...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Emory, TX!

Emory, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 909 East Lennon Drive, Emory, TX 75440

Let's get ready to rumble at Sidekick's Bar & Grill with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

