Live events on the horizon in Quitman
(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quitman:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
End of Summer Sale at Lindale, Texas, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 08:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Open House for MLS# 10139405 in Lindale starts on Sun, Aug 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 156 County Road 3455, Hawkins, TX 75765
Under water trash cleanup of the swim area and surrounding lake- sponsored by Diver’s Depot benefitting Project Aware
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 3219 FM2869, Hawkins, TX
Christian Lending Library The church library is a volunteer run ministry of Holly Brook Baptist Church. Great care is taken to provide users with quality media to assist them in their daily lives...
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 909 East Lennon Drive, Emory, TX 75440
Let's get ready to rumble at Sidekick's Bar & Grill with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
