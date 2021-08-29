Events on the Liberty calendar

(LIBERTY, NY) Liberty is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Liberty area:

Rich & The Jumpstarts Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 Main Street, Parksville, NY

Thursday nights starting June 10th, Cabernet Franks will host “Juke Jump with Rich & The Jumpstarts”. Formerly known as Yasgur, this group will bring us the sounds of Rock, Blues, Country & Soul...

International Overdose Awareness Day Vigil Liberty, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 15 Sullivan Ave, Liberty, NY

INTERNATIONAL OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY VIGIL Join us as we honor and remember those we have lost to overdose. • Free Narcan training class (5:00—6:00 p.m.) • Press Conference for NaloxBox Project...

Movies in The Park Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 Morningside Rd, Hurleyville, NY

The Town of Fallsburg and The Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre team up to bring you Movies in The Park. Bring your family and friends for free – feel-good family movies at Morningside Park in...

Jeffersonville, NY Vehicle & Equipment Auction Ending 9/2 Jeffersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:19 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:20 AM

Address: 4917 NY-52, Jeffersonville, NY

Ice Memory – Weekly Melt Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Hurleyville, NY

View the affects of ice melt Saturdays 3pm. Ice Memory offers an opportunity to witness an evolution of the work, not unlike the changes we witness in our natural landscapes, encouraging us to...