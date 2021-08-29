Cancel
Liberty, NY

Events on the Liberty calendar

Liberty Dispatch
(LIBERTY, NY) Liberty is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Liberty area:

Rich & The Jumpstarts

Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 Main Street, Parksville, NY

Thursday nights starting June 10th, Cabernet Franks will host “Juke Jump with Rich & The Jumpstarts”. Formerly known as Yasgur, this group will bring us the sounds of Rock, Blues, Country & Soul...

International Overdose Awareness Day Vigil

Liberty, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 15 Sullivan Ave, Liberty, NY

INTERNATIONAL OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY VIGIL Join us as we honor and remember those we have lost to overdose. • Free Narcan training class (5:00—6:00 p.m.) • Press Conference for NaloxBox Project...

Movies in The Park

Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 Morningside Rd, Hurleyville, NY

The Town of Fallsburg and The Hurleyville Performing Arts Centre team up to bring you Movies in The Park. Bring your family and friends for free – feel-good family movies at Morningside Park in...

Jeffersonville, NY Vehicle & Equipment Auction Ending 9/2

Jeffersonville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:19 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:20 AM

Address: 4917 NY-52, Jeffersonville, NY

Companies have paid to promote the following sales that may be beyond your search area.

Ice Memory – Weekly Melt

Hurleyville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 222 Main St, Hurleyville, NY

View the affects of ice melt Saturdays 3pm. Ice Memory offers an opportunity to witness an evolution of the work, not unlike the changes we witness in our natural landscapes, encouraging us to...

Liberty, NY
With Liberty Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

