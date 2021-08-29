Moriarty events calendar

(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are coming to Moriarty.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moriarty:

Men's Bible & Brew September 7th Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1112 Lester Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112

Join us Tues, Sept. 7th for our next Bible & Brew. Bring a brew, invite a fellow guy, and we’ll get back to studying the Sermon on the Mount

Eryn Bent at Rumor Brewing Cedar Crest, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 Arroyo Seco Rd, Cedar Crest, NM

Join us in the Sandia mountain air as we welcome our Eryn Bent to Rumor Brewing! On Sunday evenings this summer, we have enjoyed the music from so many artists in the cool mountian air and we are...

Girls Night Out The Show at The Dirty Bourbon Dance Hall (Albuquerque, NM) Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 9800 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Albuquerque ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Big Ole Tijeras Estate Sale, Day 1 Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:31 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The Big Ole Tijeras Estate Sale, Day 1 will close beginning at 6PM on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with fine china, furnishings, decor, jewelry, and collectibles, and Cricut items and scrapbooking...

Sunday Service #2 Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Participate in our event, "Sunday Service #2": Sun, Aug 29th 10:30am - 12pm.