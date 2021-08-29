Coming soon: Muleshoe events

(MULESHOE, TX) Muleshoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Muleshoe:

Monday Night Scramble Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Every Monday at 5:30 PM. 2-Person, 9 Hole Scramble. $10 Entry Fee, plus a discounted cart or green fee.

ZeeCeeKeely Clovis, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 421 N Main St, Clovis, NM

ZeeCeeKeely is a Rock and Reggae Band from b'Tucson, Arizona'

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!