What’s up Williamstown: Local events calendar

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Live events are coming to Williamstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Williamstown:

Collingsworth Family Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097

Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find with the Collingsworth Family.

Family Fall Festival (All Ages) Falmouth, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, KY 41040

Family Fall Festival - vendors, food, animals, activities for kids and families.

Classic Car & Truck Show at Laurel Bend Falmouth, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 86 Oldham Drive, Falmouth, KY 41040

CANCELLED Classic Car & Truck show with food, shopping, and music

Spartan Youth vs. Walton-Verona Bearcats Verona, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2740 Verona-Mudlick Rd, Verona, KY

$4 Admission for ages 16+ Concessions & Spirit Wear available on site 10:00 AM - Flag Football 11:00 AM - Starter Division 12:00 PM - Midget Division 1:30 PM - Midget Youth Division vs. Cooper...