Coming soon: Bonners Ferry events

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Live events are coming to Bonners Ferry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonners Ferry:

Ponderay Meet & Greet Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID

Discover all the meetups in Ponderay from various niche. Meetups for singles, techies, entrepreneurs, book readers, hikers and more.

Awaken Yoga Retreat Coolin, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

14th Awaken Yoga Retreat featuring nationally acclaimed yoga instructors, organic farm to table artisan food, fun activities and luxury lodging.

Gems Rock! Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1407 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Have you ever thought about how rocks, minerals, and gems are formed? Get answers to those questions and more at GEMS ROCK!

Ekam Circle: Elizabeth Scherwenka-Jim Flocchini Sandpoint ID Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Global Phenomenon | Transforming Consciousness | Awakening Humanity Ekam Circles are gatherings to ignite and support humanity’s transformation into the field of higher consciousness. Ekam Circles...

Rotary Meeting Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 7161 Main St, Bonners Ferry, ID

Join us at Noon at Mugsy’s Tavern & Grill, downtown Bonners Ferry. We typically have a dynamic and informative speaker and great fun raising funds that benefit our community and our world.