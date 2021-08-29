Cancel
Bonners Ferry, ID

Coming soon: Bonners Ferry events

Bonners Ferry News Watch
Bonners Ferry News Watch
 5 days ago

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Live events are coming to Bonners Ferry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bonners Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mdqf_0bgSilbv00

Ponderay Meet & Greet

Ponderay, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 401 Bonner Mall Way, Ponderay, ID

Discover all the meetups in Ponderay from various niche. Meetups for singles, techies, entrepreneurs, book readers, hikers and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpWPZ_0bgSilbv00

Awaken Yoga Retreat

Coolin, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

14th Awaken Yoga Retreat featuring nationally acclaimed yoga instructors, organic farm to table artisan food, fun activities and luxury lodging.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSjsA_0bgSilbv00

Gems Rock!

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1407 Cedar Street, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Have you ever thought about how rocks, minerals, and gems are formed? Get answers to those questions and more at GEMS ROCK!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qqcMk_0bgSilbv00

Ekam Circle: Elizabeth Scherwenka-Jim Flocchini Sandpoint ID

Sandpoint, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:15 AM

Global Phenomenon | Transforming Consciousness | Awakening Humanity Ekam Circles are gatherings to ignite and support humanity’s transformation into the field of higher consciousness. Ekam Circles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lTIlu_0bgSilbv00

Rotary Meeting

Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 7161 Main St, Bonners Ferry, ID

Join us at Noon at Mugsy’s Tavern & Grill, downtown Bonners Ferry. We typically have a dynamic and informative speaker and great fun raising funds that benefit our community and our world.

Learn More

Bonners Ferry News Watch

Bonners Ferry News Watch

With Bonners Ferry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

