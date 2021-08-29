Warsaw events coming soon

(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warsaw area:

Middle School - Small Group Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4324 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA

Participate in our event, "Middle School - Small Group": Sun, Aug 29th 10:45am - 12pm.

CVY Sacred Space Retreat - Channeling the Divine into your Life's Purpose Cobb Island, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 18932 Wicomico River Drive, Cobb Island, MD 20625

CVY presents a one day Yoga retreat celebrating the divine connection in YOU! Practice on the shores of the Wicomico River, Cobb Island MD

Virtual Bake Auction—Sat. 8/28 thru Sun. 8/29—Homemade Goods Valley Lee, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 45245 Drayden Rd, Valley Lee, MD

Virtual Bake Auction—Delicious Homemade Desserts Fundraiser sponsored by the 2nd District VFD & RS Auxiliary After all pictures of baked goods have been posted on the &…

Steamboat Wharf Oyster Roast @ Triple V Farms Heathsville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3138 Jessie Dupont Memorial Highway, Heathsville, VA 22473

Join us for an all you can eat oyster roast at Triple V Farms! Early Bird tickets are $25/ $30 at the door.

Open Mic Event Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:41 PM

Address: 15722 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

Open mic is on every other month, 3rd Friday. Next open mic is June 21, 2013 starts at 7 pm until 9 pm. Kitchen is open for mouth watering food. Visit the website.