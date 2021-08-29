Cancel
Warsaw events coming soon

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 5 days ago

(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Warsaw area:

Middle School - Small Group

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4324 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA

Participate in our event, "Middle School - Small Group": Sun, Aug 29th 10:45am - 12pm.

CVY Sacred Space Retreat - Channeling the Divine into your Life's Purpose

Cobb Island, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 18932 Wicomico River Drive, Cobb Island, MD 20625

CVY presents a one day Yoga retreat celebrating the divine connection in YOU! Practice on the shores of the Wicomico River, Cobb Island MD

Virtual Bake Auction—Sat. 8/28 thru Sun. 8/29—Homemade Goods

Valley Lee, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 45245 Drayden Rd, Valley Lee, MD

Virtual Bake Auction—Delicious Homemade Desserts Fundraiser sponsored by the 2nd District VFD & RS Auxiliary After all pictures of baked goods have been posted on the &…

Steamboat Wharf Oyster Roast @ Triple V Farms

Heathsville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3138 Jessie Dupont Memorial Highway, Heathsville, VA 22473

Join us for an all you can eat oyster roast at Triple V Farms! Early Bird tickets are $25/ $30 at the door.

Open Mic Event

Montross, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:41 PM

Address: 15722 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA

Open mic is on every other month, 3rd Friday. Next open mic is June 21, 2013 starts at 7 pm until 9 pm. Kitchen is open for mouth watering food. Visit the website.

Warsaw Digest: With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

