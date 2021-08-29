Warsaw events coming soon
(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Warsaw area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 4324 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA
Participate in our event, "Middle School - Small Group": Sun, Aug 29th 10:45am - 12pm.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 18932 Wicomico River Drive, Cobb Island, MD 20625
CVY presents a one day Yoga retreat celebrating the divine connection in YOU! Practice on the shores of the Wicomico River, Cobb Island MD
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 45245 Drayden Rd, Valley Lee, MD
Virtual Bake Auction—Delicious Homemade Desserts Fundraiser sponsored by the 2nd District VFD & RS Auxiliary After all pictures of baked goods have been posted on the &…
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 3138 Jessie Dupont Memorial Highway, Heathsville, VA 22473
Join us for an all you can eat oyster roast at Triple V Farms! Early Bird tickets are $25/ $30 at the door.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:41 PM
Address: 15722 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA
Open mic is on every other month, 3rd Friday. Next open mic is June 21, 2013 starts at 7 pm until 9 pm. Kitchen is open for mouth watering food. Visit the website.
