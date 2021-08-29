Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jena, LA

Events on the Jena calendar

Posted by 
Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 5 days ago

(JENA, LA) Jena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jena:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efDdA_0bgSijqT00

Robertson Branch Storytime

Ball, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 809 Tioga High Rd, Ball, LA

Join your favorite storytime friends at Robertson Branch. Contact 318-640-3098 for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORUux_0bgSijqT00

SG Inauguration

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

Please join us for the 2021 Student Government Inauguration. About this Event Please join us for the 2021 Student Government inauguration. New senators and the Executive Board will say their oaths...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8wDQ_0bgSijqT00

Harrisonburg – Colorectal Cancer Screening

Harrisonburg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hm0Ll_0bgSijqT00

Fish Grab-n-Go Craft

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5416 Provine Pl, Alexandria, LA

Craft your popsicle stick and felt fish with this grab-n-go craft kit. Contact 318-442-2483 x 1902 for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGalg_0bgSijqT00

2021 Company Officer Leadership Conference

Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1202 3rd St, Alexandria, LA

Our seventh annual Leadership conference is for current and aspiring company officers, and the officers that supervise them. This conference has continued to grow and we are excited to be back in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jena Dispatch

Jena Dispatch

Jena, LA
50
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jena, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inauguration#La Join#Student Government#The Executive Board#La Craft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy