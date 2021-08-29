Events on the Jena calendar

(JENA, LA) Jena has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jena:

Robertson Branch Storytime Ball, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 809 Tioga High Rd, Ball, LA

Join your favorite storytime friends at Robertson Branch. Contact 318-640-3098 for more information.

SG Inauguration Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 8100 US-71, Alexandria, LA

Please join us for the 2021 Student Government Inauguration. About this Event Please join us for the 2021 Student Government inauguration. New senators and the Executive Board will say their oaths...

Harrisonburg – Colorectal Cancer Screening Harrisonburg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 45 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

Fish Grab-n-Go Craft Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5416 Provine Pl, Alexandria, LA

Craft your popsicle stick and felt fish with this grab-n-go craft kit. Contact 318-442-2483 x 1902 for more information.

2021 Company Officer Leadership Conference Alexandria, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1202 3rd St, Alexandria, LA

Our seventh annual Leadership conference is for current and aspiring company officers, and the officers that supervise them. This conference has continued to grow and we are excited to be back in...