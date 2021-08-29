Madisonville events coming soon
(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madisonville:
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Emily is an award-winning, alt pop singer/songwriter playing originals, current popular music, and oldies.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
A special performance at West Sandy Creek Winery by the McTeggart Irish Dancers of Houston.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Mike Gallo is a solo, Light Rock/Blues artist. His acoustic guitar work is the perfect accompaniment for an afternoon of wine and nature.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873
Live at WSCW! Danny and Joni are crowd favorites and are back to enhance your enjoyment of wine and nature.
