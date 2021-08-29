Cancel
Madisonville, TX

Madisonville events coming soon

Posted by 
Madisonville Today
Madisonville Today
 5 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Madisonville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madisonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arfJK_0bgSiixk00

Emily Cole on the Patio November 26

Richards, TX

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Emily is an award-winning, alt pop singer/songwriter playing originals, current popular music, and oldies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xEeM_0bgSiixk00

McTeggart Irish Dance at WSCW

Richards, TX

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

A special performance at West Sandy Creek Winery by the McTeggart Irish Dancers of Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoPt3_0bgSiixk00

Mike Gallo on the Patio October 24

Richards, TX

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Mike Gallo is a solo, Light Rock/Blues artist. His acoustic guitar work is the perfect accompaniment for an afternoon of wine and nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c35vu_0bgSiixk00

Guthrie Jones on the Patio December 11

Richards, TX

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Live at WSCW! Danny and Joni are crowd favorites and are back to enhance your enjoyment of wine and nature.

Madisonville Today

Madisonville Today

Madisonville, TX
63
Followers
246
Post
3K+
Views
With Madisonville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Richards, TX
City
Madisonville, TX
#Live Events#Wine#Stand Up Comedy#Wscw
