Bad Axe events calendar

(BAD AXE, MI) Bad Axe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bad Axe area:

Fill My Cup Fellowship Tea Party! Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 635 E Forester Rd, Sandusky, MI

Emmanuel Baptist Church invites you out to our tea party! We always have a wonderful time of fellowship, yummy refreshments and tea, and fun games! You do not need to bring your own tea cup, but...

Whiskey & Bourbon Tasting Club Event Port Sanilac, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 228 South Ridge Street (M25), Port Sanilac, MI 48469

Join us for a bourbon tasting event on the grounds of the beautiful Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum.

Outdoor Yoga at the Museum Port Sanilac, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 228 South Ridge Street (M25), Port Sanilac, MI 48469

An outdoor beginner yoga class, appropriate for all levels, on the beautiful grounds of the Sanilac County Museum.

BAD AXE, MI | Pub & Grub Comedy with BILL BUSHART! Bad Axe, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 269 East Huron Avenue, Bad Axe, MI 48413

PETE'S BAR proudly presents COMEDY NIGHT LIVE in THE PIT! Starring BILL BUSHART! Get Your Ticket To The Show Now!

Walking Club Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Address: 840 W Frank St, Caro, MI

Join us for a walk on your lunch break! Meet near the flagpole at the library and go for a 1.5+ mile walk with us on side walked streets nearby.