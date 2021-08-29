Hallettsville events coming soon

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hallettsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:

Billy Mata and The Texas Tradition at Blase's Hall Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4228 US HWY 90-A West, Hallettsville, TX

Sunday afternoon dance with Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition. Call 361-772-4329 for tickets/reservations. $20 at the door, cash only venue. Food (great burgers!) Beer Wine Setups BYOB...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 673 Private Road 3381, Gonzales, TX 78629

October 1 - 3, 2021, you are invited to the Bluebonnet Area/Lower Rio Grande Valley District Women's retreat!

Johnny Lee Schulenburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 531 North Main Street, Schulenburg, TX 78956

Enjoy a night of dinner and dancing with “The Urban Cowboy” legend.

Decoupage Coaster Workshop Weimar, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Choose from a variety of Dixie Belle Decoupage rice papers and create 4 coasters. Each coaster has a cork adhesive bottom. We will be using gator hide to adhere and top coat the coasters. All...

Specials for Monday, August 30, 2021 La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 154 S Jefferson St, La Grange, TX

