Hallettsville events coming soon
(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hallettsville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 4228 US HWY 90-A West, Hallettsville, TX
Sunday afternoon dance with Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition. Call 361-772-4329 for tickets/reservations. $20 at the door, cash only venue. Food (great burgers!) Beer Wine Setups BYOB...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Address: 673 Private Road 3381, Gonzales, TX 78629
October 1 - 3, 2021, you are invited to the Bluebonnet Area/Lower Rio Grande Valley District Women's retreat!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 531 North Main Street, Schulenburg, TX 78956
Enjoy a night of dinner and dancing with “The Urban Cowboy” legend.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Choose from a variety of Dixie Belle Decoupage rice papers and create 4 coasters. Each coaster has a cork adhesive bottom. We will be using gator hide to adhere and top coat the coasters. All...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 154 S Jefferson St, La Grange, TX
