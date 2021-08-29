Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville events coming soon

Posted by 
Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 5 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Hallettsville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallettsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPO5a_0bgSigCI00

Billy Mata and The Texas Tradition at Blase's Hall

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 4228 US HWY 90-A West, Hallettsville, TX

Sunday afternoon dance with Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition. Call 361-772-4329 for tickets/reservations. $20 at the door, cash only venue. Food (great burgers!) Beer Wine Setups BYOB...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zOnv_0bgSigCI00

BBA/LRGVD Women's Retreat: "We made it through so, let's fellowship!"

Gonzales, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 673 Private Road 3381, Gonzales, TX 78629

October 1 - 3, 2021, you are invited to the Bluebonnet Area/Lower Rio Grande Valley District Women's retreat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxxnV_0bgSigCI00

Johnny Lee

Schulenburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 531 North Main Street, Schulenburg, TX 78956

Enjoy a night of dinner and dancing with “The Urban Cowboy” legend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDaYn_0bgSigCI00

Decoupage Coaster Workshop

Weimar, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Choose from a variety of Dixie Belle Decoupage rice papers and create 4 coasters. Each coaster has a cork adhesive bottom. We will be using gator hide to adhere and top coat the coasters. All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVUBS_0bgSigCI00

Specials for Monday, August 30, 2021

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 154 S Jefferson St, La Grange, TX

© 2021 Hank's Express. All rights reserved. 154 South Jefferson Street, La Grange, Texas 78945 i 979-966-0500

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
36
Followers
225
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
La Grange, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
City
Gonzales, TX
City
Schulenburg, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Cowboy#Dance#Live Events#The Texas Tradition#Sun Oct 10#The Bluebonnet Area#Dixie Belle Decoupage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy