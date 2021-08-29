Buffalo events coming soon

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

Borrow a Bike Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

The Hub on Smith have two and three wheeled bikes for checkout. Because of the cost of repairs and replacement equipment, there will be a suggested contribution of $5 for each bike. We are looking...

Headmaster Meeting Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1325 Burton St, Sheridan, WY

All families are to attend the Headmaster Meeting with the faculty on August 31st at 6pm. This meeting is for all families, not just new families. Please contact Pr. Cain if you cannot attend...

When They Came To Their Senses Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Join us for Bible study with themes centering on recovery in Christ. We meet Mondays with dinner at 6 and the study time from 6:30-8 pm at the Lighthouse, the white house next to The Rock. We hope...

Weekly Intercessory Prayer Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

1. Be specific in your asking. “To make prayer of any value, there should be definite objects for which to plead. My brethren, we often ramble in our prayers after this, that, and the other, and...

Warhammer 40k: K*ll Team Launch Party Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 252 N Main St, Sheridan, WY

Come try out the new edition of Warhammer 40k: K*ll Team. Demo the game or pick up your copy the day before and play a game with your own army! You may also like the following events from Puzzle's...