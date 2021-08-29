Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, WY

Buffalo events coming soon

Posted by 
Buffalo Voice
Buffalo Voice
 5 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are coming to Buffalo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9IuF_0bgSifJZ00

Borrow a Bike

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY

The Hub on Smith have two and three wheeled bikes for checkout. Because of the cost of repairs and replacement equipment, there will be a suggested contribution of $5 for each bike. We are looking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9wto_0bgSifJZ00

Headmaster Meeting

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1325 Burton St, Sheridan, WY

All families are to attend the Headmaster Meeting with the faculty on August 31st at 6pm. This meeting is for all families, not just new families. Please contact Pr. Cain if you cannot attend...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkI1W_0bgSifJZ00

When They Came To Their Senses

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

Join us for Bible study with themes centering on recovery in Christ. We meet Mondays with dinner at 6 and the study time from 6:30-8 pm at the Lighthouse, the white house next to The Rock. We hope...

Learn More

Weekly Intercessory Prayer

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Big Horn Ave, Sheridan, WY

1. Be specific in your asking. “To make prayer of any value, there should be definite objects for which to plead. My brethren, we often ramble in our prayers after this, that, and the other, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5Y4X_0bgSifJZ00

Warhammer 40k: K*ll Team Launch Party

Sheridan, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 252 N Main St, Sheridan, WY

Come try out the new edition of Warhammer 40k: K*ll Team. Demo the game or pick up your copy the day before and play a game with your own army! You may also like the following events from Puzzle's...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
26
Followers
268
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
City
Buffalo, WY
Buffalo, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christ#Puzzle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy