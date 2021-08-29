Cancel
Lake City, MN

Live events coming up in Lake City

Posted by 
Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WN9Qf_0bgSieQq00

Lazy Scorsese

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: W12351 Long Ln, Stockholm, WI

Tuesdays Concert Series $10 Suggested Donation Live Music from 6 to 9 Lazy Scorsese is a psychedelic rock band that combines elements of folk, funk, pop, & shoegaze to create lush soundscapes...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksChp_0bgSieQq00

Arthritis Exercise Program – Lake City

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 221 N Franklin St, Lake City, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR0I7_0bgSieQq00

Beav’s – Plum City

Plum City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Plum City, WI

« All Events Beav’s – Plum City Sunday, August 29, 5:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aO9hD_0bgSieQq00

On The Lake Cruises

Wabasha, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 50 Pembroke Ave, Wabasha, MN

Join us on the Pearl of the Lake and enjoy a leisurely two-hour summer cruise. Our naturalists will be onboard to present an educational program about the lake and its inhabitants. Learn about the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uvYgp_0bgSieQq00

Red Wing Girl Scout Sign-up Event

Red Wing, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 240 Harrison Street, Red Wing, MN 55066

Girls in grades K-12 are invited to this Girl Scout Sign-up Event in Red Wing!

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

