Live events coming up in Lake City

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake City area:

Lazy Scorsese Stockholm, WI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: W12351 Long Ln, Stockholm, WI

Tuesdays Concert Series $10 Suggested Donation Live Music from 6 to 9 Lazy Scorsese is a psychedelic rock band that combines elements of folk, funk, pop, & shoegaze to create lush soundscapes...

Arthritis Exercise Program – Lake City Lake City, MN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 221 N Franklin St, Lake City, MN

The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program is a community-based recreational exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation. Trained AFEP instructors cover a variety of range-of-motion and...

Beav's – Plum City Plum City, WI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 421 Main St, Plum City, WI

« All Events Beav’s – Plum City Sunday, August 29, 5:00 pm

On The Lake Cruises Wabasha, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 50 Pembroke Ave, Wabasha, MN

Join us on the Pearl of the Lake and enjoy a leisurely two-hour summer cruise. Our naturalists will be onboard to present an educational program about the lake and its inhabitants. Learn about the...

Red Wing Girl Scout Sign-up Event Red Wing, MN

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 240 Harrison Street, Red Wing, MN 55066

Girls in grades K-12 are invited to this Girl Scout Sign-up Event in Red Wing!