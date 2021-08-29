Lincolnton calendar: What's coming up

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Live events are coming to Lincolnton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincolnton:

Design Studio Preview Night Evans, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 672 Industrial Park Dr Suite 200, Evans, GA

We are excited to welcome you back to our Ivey Homes Design Studio Preview Night! Join us for the FIRST Design Studio Preview Night in over a year! Ivey's Design Consultant, Sales staff, and...

Two Day Accredited Buyer Representative(ABR)- Augusta - 9/14-15/2021 Evans, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 7025 Evans Town Center Drive Suite 111, Evans, Georgia 30809

A Few Course Highlights: Learn how to be a buyer’s agent. Learn how to get the buyer to want to hire you Revisit agency in a totally diffe

RENE- Real Estate Negotiation Expert 09/28-09/29/2021 Evans, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 7025 Evans Town Center Blvd. Suite 111, Evans, GA 30809

Craft a strategy for negotiation and learn when and how to negotiate Adjust your communication style to achieve optimum results wi

Traffic Incident Management - Livestock Emergency Response Plan Training Thomson, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824

Traffic Incident Management - Livestock Emergency Response Plan (LERP)Training held at Thomson Depot

The Columbia County Democratic Party Meeting Evans, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Ronald Reagan Drive, Bldg. A, Evans, GA 30809

Columbia County Democratic Party will meet on September 6 at 7 pm. Speaker will be Ben Turner, Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor of GA