Clinton, AR

Clinton events coming soon

Clinton Journal
 5 days ago

(CLINTON, AR) Live events are coming to Clinton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

Haven Reunion

Drasco, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 19 Wynn Stadium Dr., Drasco, AR 72530

Join us this Mabon for the Family Reunion of a lifetime! A weekend camping event reborn with classes, rituals, vendors, revels, and more!

Mountain View Folklore Society Music and Dancing

Mountain View, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Mountain View Folklore Society. Live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7:00 to 9:00. Two different live bands. donations on Friday nights and on Saturday night $5.00. Memberships...

Gold Together Fun Run Mountain View Benefiting the American Cancer Society

Mountain View, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 109 N Peabody Ave, Mountain View, AR 72560

Support courageous kids by signing up for the Gold Together Fun Run this Labor Day Weekend in Mountain View, AR

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Heber Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1099 W Pine St, Heber Springs, AR

Meeting Room: Fellowship Hall Contact:Rebecca Cockrell, Facilitator501-270-3234 Click Here For Registration

Cedar Falls Overlook Stroll

Morrilton, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Rd, Morrilton, AR

Join Park Interpreter Jake for this easy, handicap accessible, -mile stroll. We will talk about some of the things that make Petit Jean State Park a special

Clinton, AR
