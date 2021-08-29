Live events coming up in New River
(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New River:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: Desert Hills, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Let’s do Halloween on a budget! This is a make and take class. If you can’t make it in person you can register for the instructional video.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1039 East Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85085
ANC invites you to DYES & PIES- sponsored by Yummy Gummy & Tipsy Turtle Edibles!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 5335 East Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Join us every Tuesday from 6-7pm for Sunset Yoga. This is a supportive, welcoming environment for all fitness levels.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 6895 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ
Join us on Sunday, August 29th for live music by the Silver Sage Acoustic! Taking the stage from 2pm-6pm! Call 480-488-1906 to make reservations on the dance floor!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:45 PM
Address: 29850 North Tatum Boulevard, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
KarateBuilt Martial Arts and Karate for Kids builds confidence, discipline, respect & physical fitness - Virtual Instruction AT HOME!
