Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New River, AZ

Live events coming up in New River

Posted by 
New River Daily
New River Daily
 5 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) New River is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457GuB_0bgSibmf00

Halloween on a budget, Make and Take Witch Wreath

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: Desert Hills, Phoenix, AZ 85086

Let’s do Halloween on a budget! This is a make and take class. If you can’t make it in person you can register for the instructional video.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVkBj_0bgSibmf00

DYES & PIES - with Tipsy Turtle and Yummy Gummy

Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1039 East Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85085

ANC invites you to DYES & PIES- sponsored by Yummy Gummy & Tipsy Turtle Edibles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUz7F_0bgSibmf00

Sunset Yoga

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5335 East Lone Mountain Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Join us every Tuesday from 6-7pm for Sunset Yoga. This is a supportive, welcoming environment for all fitness levels.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbIHA_0bgSibmf00

Silver Sage Acoustic

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 6895 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ

Join us on Sunday, August 29th for live music by the Silver Sage Acoustic! Taking the stage from 2pm-6pm! Call 480-488-1906 to make reservations on the dance floor!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZXPm_0bgSibmf00

Free At Home Online Karate with Live, Professional Instructor!

Cave Creek, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:45 PM

Address: 29850 North Tatum Boulevard, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

KarateBuilt Martial Arts and Karate for Kids builds confidence, discipline, respect & physical fitness - Virtual Instruction AT HOME!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New River Daily

New River Daily

New River, AZ
40
Followers
265
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New River, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Desert Hills, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
New River, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Cave Creek, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fitness#Live Music#Anc#Dyes Pies#The Silver Sage Acoustic#Karatebuilt Martial Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy