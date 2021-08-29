Live events on the horizon in Alpine

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alpine:

Amazing Grace Race 2021 on 9.11.21 Alpine, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1901 Loop Drive, Alpine, TX 79830

Join us for our 2021 Amazing Grace Race in Alpine on September 11th. Race begins and ends at Alpine Christian School at 1901 Loop Dr.

Marfa Lights Festival Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 Highland St, Marfa, TX

One of the countries that have a great light exhibition is Marfa. The people in Marfa and even the visitors celebrate the Christmas light festival every year.

The Music Around Us Marfa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 802 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843

The Music Around Us : a music series for kids and teens

Davis Mountains Preserve Open Day Fort Davis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Fort Davis, TX

In accordance with guidance from health experts and global Nature Conservancy policies, we must limit visitor capacity—50 users will be permitted to enter Davis Mountains Preserve on August 29. If...

Zumba Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 805 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Join instructor Eva Lambert on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings for FREE Zumba classes!