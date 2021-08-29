Live events coming up in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Crescent City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

Palatka Indoor Pickleball Players Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2400 St Johns Ave, Palatka, FL

No equipment needed. For details call Jean Brewer at 386-546-6433 or Paul Sullivan at 612-220-6659.

Silk N Steel Duo on the Deck Bar Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Boston St, Welaka, FL

The Silk and Steel Duo plays "The Music you Love!" Classic Acoustic Rock, Modern Country and Island Music spanning 6 decades! Come watch the sunset with S&S and the Andersen's Girls!

Incorporating Edibles into Your Landscape East Palatka, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131

This program will provide different ways edible plants can be added as part of a landscape.

Good Vs. Evil in the Garden: Beneficial insects and the villains they fight East Palatka, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131

Learn how to identify your gardens heroes from the evil pests that attack you plants.

American Legion Post 45 Lunches Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 316 Osceola St, Palatka, FL

Subs, sandwiches, salads and milkshakes available. Prices range from $1 to $7.