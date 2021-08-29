Cancel
Crescent City, FL

Live events coming up in Crescent City

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 5 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Crescent City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIdWk_0bgSiZy500

Palatka Indoor Pickleball Players

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2400 St Johns Ave, Palatka, FL

No equipment needed. For details call Jean Brewer at 386-546-6433 or Paul Sullivan at 612-220-6659.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22F3Q9_0bgSiZy500

Silk N Steel Duo on the Deck Bar

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10 Boston St, Welaka, FL

The Silk and Steel Duo plays "The Music you Love!" Classic Acoustic Rock, Modern Country and Island Music spanning 6 decades! Come watch the sunset with S&S and the Andersen's Girls!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ERzx_0bgSiZy500

Incorporating Edibles into Your Landscape

East Palatka, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131

This program will provide different ways edible plants can be added as part of a landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7dBt_0bgSiZy500

Good Vs. Evil in the Garden: Beneficial insects and the villains they fight

East Palatka, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Yelvington Road, East Palatka, FL 32131

Learn how to identify your gardens heroes from the evil pests that attack you plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEQE9_0bgSiZy500

American Legion Post 45 Lunches

Palatka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 316 Osceola St, Palatka, FL

Subs, sandwiches, salads and milkshakes available. Prices range from $1 to $7.

