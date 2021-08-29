Live events coming up in Everett

(EVERETT, PA) Everett is ready for live events.

Clue on Stage Bedford, PA

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 125 South Richard Street, Bedford, PA 15522

The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

GHOST TOURS Bedford, PA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522

Join a guided tour visiting historical sites throughout downtown Bedford with author, historian and paranormal researcher Patty Wilson

Introduction to Backpacking Imler, PA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Park Rd, Imler, PA

Have you ever thought about backpacking, but have no idea where to start? Shawnee State Park Ranger Linn Kotermanski, will educate us beginning with the 4 essentials. Then, continue with planning...

Wings For Our Heroes Dinner Dance Alum Bank, PA

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1409 Dunkard Hollow Road, Pleasantville, PA 15521

Wings For Our Heroes will be hosting our 6th Annual Dinner Dance / Fundraiser at the beautiful Whispering Hollow Estate!

August Event Woodbury, PA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Over 50 Artisans/Vendors with a variety of country decor, furniture, antiques, jewelry, makeup and so much more! Something for everyone!! Kids Craft Corner! Food Concessions!!