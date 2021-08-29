Live events coming up in Everett
(EVERETT, PA) Everett is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 125 South Richard Street, Bedford, PA 15522
The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Address: 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522
Join a guided tour visiting historical sites throughout downtown Bedford with author, historian and paranormal researcher Patty Wilson
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: Park Rd, Imler, PA
Have you ever thought about backpacking, but have no idea where to start? Shawnee State Park Ranger Linn Kotermanski, will educate us beginning with the 4 essentials. Then, continue with planning...
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 1409 Dunkard Hollow Road, Pleasantville, PA 15521
Wings For Our Heroes will be hosting our 6th Annual Dinner Dance / Fundraiser at the beautiful Whispering Hollow Estate!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Over 50 Artisans/Vendors with a variety of country decor, furniture, antiques, jewelry, makeup and so much more! Something for everyone!! Kids Craft Corner! Food Concessions!!
