Everett, PA

Live events coming up in Everett

 5 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) Everett is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYWZY_0bgSiY5M00

Clue on Stage

Bedford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 125 South Richard Street, Bedford, PA 15522

The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4iPq_0bgSiY5M00

GHOST TOURS

Bedford, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA 15522

Join a guided tour visiting historical sites throughout downtown Bedford with author, historian and paranormal researcher Patty Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Hx3u_0bgSiY5M00

Introduction to Backpacking

Imler, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Park Rd, Imler, PA

Have you ever thought about backpacking, but have no idea where to start? Shawnee State Park Ranger Linn Kotermanski, will educate us beginning with the 4 essentials. Then, continue with planning...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPegl_0bgSiY5M00

Wings For Our Heroes Dinner Dance

Alum Bank, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1409 Dunkard Hollow Road, Pleasantville, PA 15521

Wings For Our Heroes will be hosting our 6th Annual Dinner Dance / Fundraiser at the beautiful Whispering Hollow Estate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQIVP_0bgSiY5M00

August Event

Woodbury, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Over 50 Artisans/Vendors with a variety of country decor, furniture, antiques, jewelry, makeup and so much more! Something for everyone!! Kids Craft Corner! Food Concessions!!

Everett, PA
With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

