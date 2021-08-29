Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 5 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are lining up on the West Jefferson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Jefferson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6AFD_0bgSiXCd00

Fourth Trimester | Boone — High Country Doulas

Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 240 Shadowline Dr, Boone, NC

The 4th Trimester is defined as the the three months after birth. In this class you will… hear ways that you can create a system of support for yourself prenatally to help you to enjoy your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwWYI_0bgSiXCd00

Cosmic Reaper w/ The New Creatures @ Boone Saloon

Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 489 W. King Street, Boone, NC 28607

Metal fans rejoice, we have CLT natives Cosmic Reaper coming to Boone Saloon!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIqYw_0bgSiXCd00

Egg Grading Workshopg

Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone, NC 28607

Learn how to evaluate egg quality and regulations regarding egg sales in North Carolina

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Z0dx_0bgSiXCd00

River Clean Up

Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 Go Pioneers Dr, Boone, NC

Trip Description: Take the afternoon to clean up a section of the New River in our own backyard. We will jump in a section of river near the high school and wade through the water while looking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvGdb_0bgSiXCd00

Open House

Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1474 NC-105, Boone, NC

A chance to meet the teachers, see the space, and kick our new year off right!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
74
Followers
257
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
West Jefferson, NC
Government
City
Boone, NC
City
Wade, NC
Boone, NC
Government
City
West Jefferson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#New River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy