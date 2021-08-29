West Jefferson calendar: Events coming up

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are lining up on the West Jefferson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Jefferson:

Fourth Trimester | Boone — High Country Doulas Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 240 Shadowline Dr, Boone, NC

The 4th Trimester is defined as the the three months after birth. In this class you will… hear ways that you can create a system of support for yourself prenatally to help you to enjoy your...

Cosmic Reaper w/ The New Creatures @ Boone Saloon Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 489 W. King Street, Boone, NC 28607

Metal fans rejoice, we have CLT natives Cosmic Reaper coming to Boone Saloon!

Egg Grading Workshopg Boone, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 252 Poplar Grove Road, Boone, NC 28607

Learn how to evaluate egg quality and regulations regarding egg sales in North Carolina

River Clean Up Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 300 Go Pioneers Dr, Boone, NC

Trip Description: Take the afternoon to clean up a section of the New River in our own backyard. We will jump in a section of river near the high school and wade through the water while looking...

Open House Boone, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1474 NC-105, Boone, NC

A chance to meet the teachers, see the space, and kick our new year off right!