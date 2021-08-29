Spencer calendar: What's coming up

(SPENCER, WV) Live events are coming to Spencer.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

South Gallia Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Eastern Reedsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 38900 OH-7, Reedsville, OH

The Eastern (Reedsville, OH) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. South Gallia (Crown City, OH) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 7:15p.

Chili'N on the Elk - Beer & Wine Festival Clendenin, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Main Street, Clendenin, WV 25045

Beer and wine festival featuring local crafters. The inaugural event benefits the Elk River Trail Foundation and Town of Clendenin.

Carmel Sutton Kids Day 2021 Racine, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 31435 Pleasant View Rd, Racine, OH

Join us from 11am-1:30pm for a fun-filled family day to celebrate kids!! Our kids centered worship service and the blessing of the backpacks will begin at 11am in our Sanctuary. Following the...

2021 Summit on Race Matters in West Virginia Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25311

2021 Summit on Race Matters in West Virginia | Moving from Awareness to Action: Focusing on Solutions

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Charleston Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT223, Charleston, WV 25302

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.