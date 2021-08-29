Spencer calendar: What's coming up
(SPENCER, WV) Live events are coming to Spencer.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM
Address: 38900 OH-7, Reedsville, OH
The Eastern (Reedsville, OH) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. South Gallia (Crown City, OH) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 7:15p.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 2 Main Street, Clendenin, WV 25045
Beer and wine festival featuring local crafters. The inaugural event benefits the Elk River Trail Foundation and Town of Clendenin.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 31435 Pleasant View Rd, Racine, OH
Join us from 11am-1:30pm for a fun-filled family day to celebrate kids!! Our kids centered worship service and the blessing of the backpacks will begin at 11am in our Sanctuary. Following the...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25311
2021 Summit on Race Matters in West Virginia | Moving from Awareness to Action: Focusing on Solutions
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT223, Charleston, WV 25302
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
