Spencer, WV

Spencer calendar: What's coming up

Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 5 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Live events are coming to Spencer.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkXr2_0bgSiWJu00

South Gallia Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Eastern

Reedsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Address: 38900 OH-7, Reedsville, OH

The Eastern (Reedsville, OH) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. South Gallia (Crown City, OH) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 7:15p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcCtG_0bgSiWJu00

Chili'N on the Elk - Beer & Wine Festival

Clendenin, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Main Street, Clendenin, WV 25045

Beer and wine festival featuring local crafters. The inaugural event benefits the Elk River Trail Foundation and Town of Clendenin.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195q0l_0bgSiWJu00

Carmel Sutton Kids Day 2021

Racine, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 31435 Pleasant View Rd, Racine, OH

Join us from 11am-1:30pm for a fun-filled family day to celebrate kids!! Our kids centered worship service and the blessing of the backpacks will begin at 11am in our Sanctuary. Following the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHXFj_0bgSiWJu00

2021 Summit on Race Matters in West Virginia

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25311

2021 Summit on Race Matters in West Virginia | Moving from Awareness to Action: Focusing on Solutions

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yu5NH_0bgSiWJu00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Charleston

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT223, Charleston, WV 25302

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

