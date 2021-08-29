Zuni events coming soon

(ZUNI, NM) Zuni has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Zuni area:

Veterans 5K Run/Walk Church Rock, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Road, Church Rock, NM 87311

2021 Veterans Conference 5K Run/Walk is going to be an in-person event and is free to everyone participating.

Red Rock Crusade Church Rock, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Rd, Church Rock, NM 87311

Red Rock Stadium with Cindy Jacobs, Bryan Trejo, Eddie James, and host Pastor Ben Lim in NEW MEXICO!!

Science and the Five Senses Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Join us on Facebook and YouTube Tuesdays at 1:00 PM to explore with our five senses. This month we’re focusing on science we can see! • August 3rd, 2021 - Sink or Float • August 17th, 2021 - Does...