Montevideo, MN

What’s up Montevideo: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are lining up on the Montevideo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Montevideo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AonW_0bgSiUYS00

8/29/2021-Sunday Worship

Willmar, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 312 6th St SW, Willmar, MN

Join us for our Sunday in-person and Facebook LIVE Worship Service. Permission to podcast/stream the music in this service obtained from One License with license # A-723596 and CCLI License...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dr6ps_0bgSiUYS00

Eau Claire Express at Willmar Stingers

Willmar, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:05 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:05 PM

Want to see Eau Claire Express at Willmar Stingers? Choose from the largest inventory of Eau Claire Express at Willmar Stingers tickets at Baker Field at Bill Taunton Stadium, in Willmar, MN, on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OArRc_0bgSiUYS00

Railroad Days

Willmar, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 Highway 71 NE, Willmar, MN 56201

Come and see Historical Exhibits, Presentations, Rail Fairs Tours and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zcbyd_0bgSiUYS00

The Digital Culture of Kids - Sponsored by Central Minnesota Christian

Prinsburg, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 204 School St, Prinsburg, MN 56281

PYE has discovered 5 traits that often determine digital success in many families. We call these 5 traits the Digital Trust Framework.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDzRD_0bgSiUYS00

Raymond Harvest Festival

Raymond, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Co Rd 7 N, Raymond, MN

Come celebrate the 2021 Raymond Harvest Festival with us on August 27-29th! It’s Raymond Harvest Festivals 52nd celebration year! Friday, August 27 5-7pm – Taco in a Bag at the Community Center...

City
Prinsburg, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Government
Montevideo, MN
Government
City
Montevideo, MN
