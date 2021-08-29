Cancel
Stigler, OK

Stigler events coming up

Stigler News Beat
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) Stigler has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stigler:

The 18th Annual Hiseley Reunion

Fort Gibson, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1128 South Scott Street, Fort Gibson, OK 74434

We are so excited to see everyone at the 18th Annual Hiseley Reunion!

Adult Health Careers Entrance Exam Prep Į Blended*

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Prep for the entrance exam to ICTC's AHC programs (Practical Nursing & Surgical Tech). Includes TEAS test prep for: math, science, language use and reading, standardized test taking strategies...

Story Time

Eufaula, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 301 S 1st St, Eufaula, OK

Story time for pre-school aged children. Come and enjoy a story and a craft.

GC Job Fair

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

GC Job Fair is on Facebook. To connect with GC Job Fair, join Facebook today.

Muskogee County Public Transit Authority

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 N Main St, Muskogee, OK

Monday - Friday 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Fare is $1.00 each ride Each route is an hour long, with Arrowhead Mall being the transfer point Last pick-up at the mall... Read More

Stigler, OK
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Ictc#Nursing Surgical Tech#Gc Job Fair
