Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ulysses, KS

Ulysses calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 5 days ago

(ULYSSES, KS) Ulysses is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XntmO_0bgSiSn000

Sugar Skull Decorating

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Start preparing for Dia de Los Muertos by decorating your own calavera or sugar skull at Garden City Arts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yr5r_0bgSiSn000

BIG Color tiny canvas - A Workshop by Robin Valenzuela

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Robin will share her tips and tricks when using bold colors and demonstrate several mark making techniques during this workshop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGHAK_0bgSiSn000

Canvas+Paint - November

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join us for a night of family fun and paint! Participants must be 12+ for this beginner's painting workshop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416H86_0bgSiSn000

Alebrije - A Papier Mache Workshop by T. Wasinger

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come learn about alebrijes with local artist T. Wasinger during this fun papier mache workshop!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1qAV_0bgSiSn000

Mystery Writing Workshop

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Are you a writer wanting to hone your craft? Then join us for this workshop lead by local author Steven J. Kolbe! Steven will lead participants through the fundamentals of the genre. The group...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses Voice

Ulysses, KS
24
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulysses, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Garden City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dia De Los Muertos#Garden City Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy