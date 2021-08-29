Ulysses calendar: What's coming up

(ULYSSES, KS) Ulysses is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:

Sugar Skull Decorating Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Start preparing for Dia de Los Muertos by decorating your own calavera or sugar skull at Garden City Arts.

BIG Color tiny canvas - A Workshop by Robin Valenzuela Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Robin will share her tips and tricks when using bold colors and demonstrate several mark making techniques during this workshop.

Canvas+Paint - November Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Join us for a night of family fun and paint! Participants must be 12+ for this beginner's painting workshop.

Alebrije - A Papier Mache Workshop by T. Wasinger Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come learn about alebrijes with local artist T. Wasinger during this fun papier mache workshop!

Mystery Writing Workshop Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Are you a writer wanting to hone your craft? Then join us for this workshop lead by local author Steven J. Kolbe! Steven will lead participants through the fundamentals of the genre. The group...