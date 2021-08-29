Ironwood events coming up

(IRONWOOD, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ironwood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ironwood:

Last Day to Enter Summer Reading Drawing Mellen, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 Iron St, Mellen, WI

Turn in all Bingo Challenge sheets and any last book recommendations today. Tomorrow, September 1st we will be drawing $50 winners. One from each age bracket: 0-5; 6-11; 12-18; and adults.



THE MOB ROLLS INTO PRESQUE ISLE'S SKYVIEW LODGE & SUPPERCLUB Presque Isle, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 11896 County Hwy W, Presque Isle, WI

Blues will rain down on Skyview Lodge and Supperclub when Michael Murphy & the MOB hit the stage!!

BMW Off Road Training With Shawn Thomas @ ADV Fest @ Big Snow Resort Wakefield, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 Indianhead Road, Wakefield, MI 49968

Register For One Day Of ADV Bike Training With Shawn Thomas And Louise Powers.

Geology and Soils of Tyler Forks Community Forest Mellen, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Enjoy a trek to explore the diverse geology, soils, and forests of the 590-acre Tyler Forks Community Forest, directly adjacent to Copper Falls State Park. See beautiful examples of glacial...

Kayaking the Mississippi River Mercer, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2648 Margaret St, Mercer, WI

Rebecca Snyder will share her experiences and adventures from paddling the Mississippi River in a free presentation at the library on Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 p.m. Rebecca paddled from August 20...