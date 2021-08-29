Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Ironwood events coming up

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 5 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Live events are lining up on the Ironwood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ironwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKNzL_0bgSiRuH00

Last Day to Enter Summer Reading Drawing

Mellen, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 Iron St, Mellen, WI

Turn in all Bingo Challenge sheets and any last book recommendations today. Tomorrow, September 1st we will be drawing $50 winners. One from each age bracket: 0-5; 6-11; 12-18; and adults.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G37t4_0bgSiRuH00

THE MOB ROLLS INTO PRESQUE ISLE'S SKYVIEW LODGE & SUPPERCLUB

Presque Isle, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 11896 County Hwy W, Presque Isle, WI

Blues will rain down on Skyview Lodge and Supperclub when Michael Murphy & the MOB hit the stage!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOjIG_0bgSiRuH00

BMW Off Road Training With Shawn Thomas @ ADV Fest @ Big Snow Resort

Wakefield, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 Indianhead Road, Wakefield, MI 49968

Register For One Day Of ADV Bike Training With Shawn Thomas And Louise Powers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3Oig_0bgSiRuH00

Geology and Soils of Tyler Forks Community Forest

Mellen, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Enjoy a trek to explore the diverse geology, soils, and forests of the 590-acre Tyler Forks Community Forest, directly adjacent to Copper Falls State Park. See beautiful examples of glacial...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fc2uu_0bgSiRuH00

Kayaking the Mississippi River

Mercer, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2648 Margaret St, Mercer, WI

Rebecca Snyder will share her experiences and adventures from paddling the Mississippi River in a free presentation at the library on Tuesday, August 31 at 1:00 p.m. Rebecca paddled from August 20...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
23
Followers
255
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironwood, MI
Ironwood, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Presque Isle, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Falls State Park#Live Events#Bingo Challenge#Wi Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy