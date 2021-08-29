Cherokee calendar: Events coming up

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are coming to Cherokee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cherokee:

Carlton Pernell & Terry Skogland Memorial Ride to End Polio Maggie Valley, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4324 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, NC

Carlton Pernell Terry Skogland August 26-30, 2021 Maggie Valley, NC The ride will center around the Jonathon Creek Inn Address: 4324 Soco Road Maggie Valley, NC 28751-9511 Phone: +1 800 577 7812...

Tubing Cherokee, NC Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Cool off on a hot summer day on the gently flowing Oconaluftee River. This is a little more of a drive but there is deeper water and some bigger rapids than Townsend. They will take us up river to...

Traditional Skills & Naturalist Weekend Maggie Valley, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2878 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, NC

Ginseng, Granny Medicine and Herbs – the Lore of the Mountains is explored in this weekend of lectures, wanderings, and entertainings. FRIDAY AUGUST 27 7:00 PM: Traditional Music with William...

Fire Mountain, NC ride. Brutal climb but so much fun going down Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: State Rd 1361, Cherokee, NC

On the drive back from Tsali, we always explode what's left of our legs by doing a climb up Fire Mountain in Cherokee, NC And it's awesome! Join us for this hidden gem of a trail. All levels as...

WHAT THE CAT DRAGGED IN! SEPT 10TH Sylva, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1235 East Main Street, Sylva, NC 28779

Performances By: Ida Carolina, Rob Scene, Calcutta, Danielle Moon, Marigold Showers