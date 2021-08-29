Yerington calendar: What's coming up
(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447
Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 851 East William Street, Carson City, NV 89701
This workshop is appropriate for anyone wishing to broaden their knowledge about crew leadership including both agency staff and volunteers.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 1227 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701
Whether it's right when you thought you were out of girls' night out ideas — you found the most creative one yet! Save the date for a paint
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1227 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701
Come and join us for a Murder Mystery at the Mall!! We start at 4pm! Dinner will be served at about 5:45 and we find out who is the murder!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 851 East William Street, Carson City, NV 89701
This workshop is appropriate for anyone wishing to broaden their knowledge about trail maint mgt including both agency staff and volunteer
Comments / 0