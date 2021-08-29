Yerington calendar: What's coming up

(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

JFHHF 2nd Annual Wine Walk with a Twist Yerington, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!

Trail Crew Leader Training (Leadership Skills) Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 851 East William Street, Carson City, NV 89701

This workshop is appropriate for anyone wishing to broaden their knowledge about crew leadership including both agency staff and volunteers.

Sip and Paint at Carson Mall. Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1227 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Whether it's right when you thought you were out of girls' night out ideas — you found the most creative one yet! Save the date for a paint

80's Murder Mystery at the Carson Mall Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1227 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Come and join us for a Murder Mystery at the Mall!! We start at 4pm! Dinner will be served at about 5:45 and we find out who is the murder!

Trail Maintenance Management Program Development Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 851 East William Street, Carson City, NV 89701

This workshop is appropriate for anyone wishing to broaden their knowledge about trail maint mgt including both agency staff and volunteer