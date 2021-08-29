Cancel
Yerington, NV

Yerington calendar: What's coming up

Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 5 days ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtjS8_0bgSiP8p00

JFHHF 2nd Annual Wine Walk with a Twist

Yerington, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1KjE_0bgSiP8p00

Trail Crew Leader Training (Leadership Skills)

Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 851 East William Street, Carson City, NV 89701

This workshop is appropriate for anyone wishing to broaden their knowledge about crew leadership including both agency staff and volunteers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d12AQ_0bgSiP8p00

Sip and Paint at Carson Mall.

Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1227 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Whether it's right when you thought you were out of girls' night out ideas — you found the most creative one yet! Save the date for a paint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRDC8_0bgSiP8p00

80's Murder Mystery at the Carson Mall

Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1227 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701

Come and join us for a Murder Mystery at the Mall!! We start at 4pm! Dinner will be served at about 5:45 and we find out who is the murder!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhU2N_0bgSiP8p00

Trail Maintenance Management Program Development

Carson City, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 851 East William Street, Carson City, NV 89701

This workshop is appropriate for anyone wishing to broaden their knowledge about trail maint mgt including both agency staff and volunteer

