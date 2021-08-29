Bailey events coming up

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bailey:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 4954 Co Rd 64, Bailey, CO

We welcome you to our GriefShare group. We look forward on embarking this healing journey with you. Meeting roomEnter through main door, go up first set of

The Bar Flies Program – Fly Fishing Event Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 618 Wellington Lake Rd, Bailey, CO

Join the Colorado Bar Association for a day of fly fishing with other CBA members. Register by Aug. 27 to participate.

September CO-PLA at Red Rock Recovery Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 25637 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433

Join the in-person September CO-PLA networking event up at the beautiful Basecamp site of Red Rock Recovery. Required shuttling service.

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr Suite 1-113, Conifer, CO

Learn basic wheel throwing techniques or expand upon your basic knowledge. About this Event This class is ideal for adult students who are newbies, beginners or have some experience with throwing...

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr Suite 1-113, Conifer, CO

We will explore multiple techniques for adding textures to clay artwork. About this Event In this class we will explore various techniques for manipulating the surface of clay. We will create...