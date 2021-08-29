Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bailey, CO

Bailey events coming up

Posted by 
Bailey Times
Bailey Times
 5 days ago

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bailey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKy5X_0bgSiOVK00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 4954 Co Rd 64, Bailey, CO

We welcome you to our GriefShare group. We look forward on embarking this healing journey with you. Meeting roomEnter through main door, go up first set of

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqLq2_0bgSiOVK00

The Bar Flies Program – Fly Fishing Event

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 618 Wellington Lake Rd, Bailey, CO

Join the Colorado Bar Association for a day of fly fishing with other CBA members. Register by Aug. 27 to participate.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnqIM_0bgSiOVK00

September CO-PLA at Red Rock Recovery

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 25637 Conifer Road, Conifer, CO 80433

Join the in-person September CO-PLA networking event up at the beautiful Basecamp site of Red Rock Recovery. Required shuttling service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJta1_0bgSiOVK00

Adult Pottery - Beginner-Intermediate - Sundays, Aug. 15 - Sept. 5

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr Suite 1-113, Conifer, CO

Learn basic wheel throwing techniques or expand upon your basic knowledge. About this Event This class is ideal for adult students who are newbies, beginners or have some experience with throwing...

Learn More

Surface Explorations in Clay (Adults) -Wednesdays, Aug. 11 - Sept. 1

Conifer, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 30403 Kings Valley Dr Suite 1-113, Conifer, CO

We will explore multiple techniques for adding textures to clay artwork. About this Event In this class we will explore various techniques for manipulating the surface of clay. We will create...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bailey Times

Bailey Times

Bailey, CO
15
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Griefshare#Cba#Red Rock Recovery
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Conifer, CO
City
Bailey, CO
Related
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Adirondack Independence Music Festival This Weekend

Adirondack Independence Music Festival This Weekend. Lake George is the magnificent backdrop to this weekend’s Adirondack Independence Music Festival at Charles R. Wood Park — Friday through Sunday, September 3-5. It’s not too late to grab your tickets, and there are lots of good reasons to make the move. Let’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy