Amery calendar: Events coming up

(AMERY, WI) Live events are coming to Amery.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Amery:

Thai Dinner & Wine Saint Croix Falls, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1998 Wisconsin 87, Saint Croix Falls, WI 54024

Celebrate the harvest season with Shrimp Panang on Jasmine rice paired with a delicious wine from The Chateau St. Croix Winery!

Graveside service Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Here is Frank R. Adams’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on March 18, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Frank R. Adams of Amery, Wisconsin. You can...

Celebration of life Turtle Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 227 Maple St N, Turtle Lake, WI

Here is Deborah Jean Penberthy’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Deborah Jean Penberthy (Turtle Lake, Wisconsin), who...

Foraged Herbal Medicines - September Osceola, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1930 60th Avenue, Osceola, WI 54020

Forage for herbs and make your own natural medicine products with local herbalist Heather Mashuga.

A-Hole Scramble Balsam Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1855 145th St, Balsam Lake, WI

The A-Hole Scramble once again invades the Five Flags Golf Resort in beautiful Balsam Lake. Everyone is welcome, no experience necessary! Draw for teams at Hansen's Lodge and then caravan to the...