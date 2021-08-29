Rotonda West events coming soon
(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are coming to Rotonda West.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rotonda West:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1807 Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL
Choose 2 wine bottles or 4 hand-crafted coasters to paint how you wish. $45pp includes all supplies, guidance as needed, a glass of wine (it’s amazing how creative we become after a glass of...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Let's get ready to rumble at Charlotte County Fairgrounds with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 401 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL
R C Smith live. About this Event R C Smith is One of the most famous warm up comedians. He worked for the Rachael Ray show, the Chew, and Late Night with Steven Colbert
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM
Address: 1120 Centennial Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33953
Florida-Friendly Friday is coming to UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County. Join us for one class, two, or all three!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Address: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
