Rotonda West events coming soon

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are coming to Rotonda West.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rotonda West:

Painting with Nichole Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1807 Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL

Choose 2 wine bottles or 4 hand-crafted coasters to paint how you wish. $45pp includes all supplies, guidance as needed, a glass of wine (it’s amazing how creative we become after a glass of...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Charlotte, FL! Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Let's get ready to rumble at Charlotte County Fairgrounds with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

R C Smith Live Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

R C Smith live. About this Event R C Smith is One of the most famous warm up comedians. He worked for the Rachael Ray show, the Chew, and Late Night with Steven Colbert

Florida-Friendly Friday Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1120 Centennial Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Florida-Friendly Friday is coming to UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County. Join us for one class, two, or all three!

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.