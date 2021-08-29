Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Rotonda West events coming soon

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are coming to Rotonda West.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rotonda West:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw4aN_0bgSiMjs00

Painting with Nichole

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1807 Englewood Rd, Englewood, FL

Choose 2 wine bottles or 4 hand-crafted coasters to paint how you wish. $45pp includes all supplies, guidance as needed, a glass of wine (it’s amazing how creative we become after a glass of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HY7sY_0bgSiMjs00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Charlotte, FL!

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Let's get ready to rumble at Charlotte County Fairgrounds with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABYkb_0bgSiMjs00

R C Smith Live

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

R C Smith live. About this Event R C Smith is One of the most famous warm up comedians. He worked for the Rachael Ray show, the Chew, and Late Night with Steven Colbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCdqP_0bgSiMjs00

Florida-Friendly Friday

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1120 Centennial Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Florida-Friendly Friday is coming to UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County.  Join us for one class, two, or all three!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7L8Q_0bgSiMjs00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supermarket

Port Charlotte, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

