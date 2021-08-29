Cancel
Pratt, KS

Pratt calendar: Events coming up

Pratt Voice
 5 days ago

(PRATT, KS) Live events are lining up on the Pratt calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pratt:

Face-to-Face-Dating Ludwigshafen

Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Bismarckstraße 28, 67059 Ludwigshafen

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu Situationen. Beim Face-to-Face-

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 67059 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Walk by Faith Women's Conference

Pratt, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 East 4th Street, Pratt, KS 67124

"Grow through what you Go through" is our theme this year. Worship, Captivating Speakers, and engaging workshops.

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

