Events on the Beaver Dam calendar
(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Beaver Dam area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 798 Beech Bend Rd, Richardsville, KY
Don't miss 5sec 260mph Top Alcohol Funny Cars and Dragsters at Beech Bend Raceway! Plus over 500 NHRA Sportsman racers battling for championship crowns!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 320 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330
A free weekend long event open to all who seek MORE of Jesus!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY
During class you will be painting a 16 x 20 acrylic painting of hydrangeas. Teresa Gott, instructor at You Can Art!, will guide you step-by-step through a two and a half hour class where you will...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: Barnetts Creek Rd., Utica, KY 42376
Safe handling, Marksmanship, Developing a Defensive Mindset and Legal Considerations
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
We will be having a 3 man penning/sorting practice, August 29th, weather permitting, start at 2 pm, $30 per rider, cash please. Beginners welcome, tune up, or just come to watch, we hope to see...
Comments / 0