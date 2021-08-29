Cancel
Beaver Dam, KY

Events on the Beaver Dam calendar

Beaver Dam Post
 5 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver Dam area:

NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

Richardsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 798 Beech Bend Rd, Richardsville, KY

Don't miss 5sec 260mph Top Alcohol Funny Cars and Dragsters at Beech Bend Raceway! Plus over 500 NHRA Sportsman racers battling for championship crowns!

Kentucky Revival

Central City, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 320 Phillip Stone Way, Central City, KY 42330

A free weekend long event open to all who seek MORE of Jesus!

Jars Of Graditude ($30 2 1/2 Hour Class)

Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

During class you will be painting a 16 x 20 acrylic painting of hydrangeas. Teresa Gott, instructor at You Can Art!, will guide you step-by-step through a two and a half hour class where you will...

Pistol 1 (FULL DAY)

Utica, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: Barnetts Creek Rd., Utica, KY 42376

Safe handling, Marksmanship, Developing a Defensive Mindset and Legal Considerations

Penning/sorting practice

Fordsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We will be having a 3 man penning/sorting practice, August 29th, weather permitting, start at 2 pm, $30 per rider, cash please. Beginners welcome, tune up, or just come to watch, we hope to see...

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

